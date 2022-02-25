A bus at Burnt Tree Island

A consultation has been launched over proposed changes to the Burnt Tree junction in Tividale, where the 87 bus travels between the A4033 Tividale road and A461 Birmingham Road.

The plans include changes to lanes and road layouts to include new bus lanes, removing a bus gate, moving pedestrian crossings and creating new bus stops with real-time information like those already in place elsewhere in the country.

It will allow buses, including the 50, 82 and 87 routes in Birmingham, Sandwell and Dudley – primarily following the A435 and A457 - to cut through traffic congestion offering passengers improved journey times and a more reliable service.

The plans aim to save buses between three and five minutes on peak rush-hour journey times through the island.

Meanwhile a segregated cycleway is planned for the future on the A4123 Birmingham Road.

The project is being led by Transport for West Midlands in partnership with local councils and bus operators.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has hailed the scheme and the boost he says it will give to bus services in the region.

He said: “The travel corridor from Druids Heath through Birmingham City Centre and on to Sandwell and Dudley has some of the busiest bus services in our region.

“This substantial £30m investment will improve customer experience on this route helping to make bus travel an even more attractive alternative to the car as well as supporting our efforts to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality and tackle the climate emergency.

“This particular project is just one part of a much wider investment we are making into transport for the people of Sandwell and Dudley, which will include the new Metro extension currently under construction.

"There is still much more to be done, but the future looks incredibly bright for transport provisions in the Black Country.”

The plans form part of measures to improve reliability and journey times on some of the region’s busiest bus services.

People have until March 9 to have their say on the plans for Burnt Tree Island.

Once feedback is reviewed final designs will be developed.

Council bosses are also urging people to have their say on the scheme.

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, Dudley Council's cabinet member for public realm, said: “We’re pleased to support the work of Transport for West Midlands and I welcome the proposed changes at Burnt Tree junction to improve the experience for people travelling through that part of the borough.

"I’d urge people to take a couple of minutes to comment on the proposals by completing the survey.”

Councillor Ahmad Bostan, Sandwell’s cabinet member for environment, also welcomed the scheme and urged people to come forward and give feedback.

He said: “I would urge Sandwell residents to take part in this important consultation so that we can all work together to create faster bus journeys on this vital link between Birmingham, Sandwell and Dudley.

"By improving this junction we will be able to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality and ultimately encourage more people to take public transport as well as providing better facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.”

The scheme has been made possible through a £24m Government grant – topped up by £6m by transport chiefs across the region.

Work has already been completed on some sections of the route with more planned between now and 2024.