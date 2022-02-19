Two rushed to hospital and one cut free after car hits parked vehicle

Robert Street, Dudley

The car, which had three occupants, hit a parked car outside Roberts Primary School in Dudley late last night, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

All emergency services attended the scene on Robert Street, Dudley, where two people had managed to escape the vehicle, but one remained trapped.

Police are now investigating the incident but no arrests have been made.

Crews from Dudley and Tipton fire station arrived at 10.29pm and cut the third person out of the car, resolving the incident about an hour later.

Robert Street, Dudley

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to a collision on Robert Street, Dudley at 10.29pm.

“It involved one vehicle which had crashed into a stationary vehicle.

“The car had three occupants, two of which self-extricated before fire services arrived, while one was still in the vehicle.

“The third person was extricated via Holmatro.

"Dudley and Tipton crews attended and the incident was resolved at 11.23pm."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police added: "All emergency services attended and two men, who were in the car that crashed, were taken to hospital.

"No arrests have been made and our investigation is ongoing.