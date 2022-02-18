Notification Settings

Dudley park tree planting to mark Queen’s jubilee

By Eleanor Lawson

Trees are being planted at a Dudley park as part of celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Representatives from the Friends of Silver Jubilee Park and Just Straight Talk charity planting trees as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The trees are being planted in Silver Jubilee Park, Coseley, as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy to mark 70 years of the Queen’s reign, which will see trees planted across the country.

Nine trees are being put in with help from the Friends of Silver Jubilee Park and local charity Just Straight Talk.

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member for public realm, said: "There are a number of tree planting opportunities across the borough as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

"I’m glad we can take the opportunity to add more greenery to our parks and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the Queen at the same time.

"I’m grateful to all of the volunteers who have helped make this happen at Silver Jubilee."

The trees have been funded with a £1,252 grant from the Trees for Cities. It will see a variety of species planted including cherry, hazel and walnut.

Jan Hickman secretary for the Friends of Silver Jubilee Park, said: "This is a beautiful park and we’re delighted that more trees are being added. Parks are such important places for people, particularly over the past few years, and it’s only right that we take every opportunity to improve them."

Stacey Rollinson, team leader for Just Straight Talk, added: "We are a local charity that helps people in many ways – from supporting people who find themselves homeless to helping fill in complex application forms – and we were pleased to have been asked to be involved in the tree planting. I’m sure the new trees will be welcomed by the community and visitors to the park."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

