Hunt is on for winning £1,000,000 EuroMillions ticket purchased in Dudley borough

The hunt is on for the winning ticket

The search for the EuroMillions winner purchased on January 21 and Camelot has warned if the person has lost their ticket they need to get in touch by this Sunday to stake their claim.

In the continuing search for the missing £1,000,000 EuroMillions winner from a ticket bought in the Borough

Camelot’s Andy Carter, from The National Lottery, said: "It’s important that any player who is not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who thinks they have a genuine claim to the prize notifies us in writing by 5pm on Sunday 20 February, 2022 at the latest.

"We’ve already started to support the 20 ticket-holders who have claimed their prizes from the special EuroMillions draw, and we’re hoping that these handful of lucky winners who have yet to check their prizes, including the lucky ticket-holder who bought their ticket in the Borough of Dudley, will now come forward so that they can start to enjoy their amazing win."

With the winning ticket in their possession, the ticket-holder has until Wednesday 20 July, 2022 to make their claim.

Under its licence Camelot has the discretion to pay prizes in respect of lost, destroyed or stolen National Lottery tickets only if the player has submitted a claim in writing within 30 days of the relevant draw.

If the player can provide sufficient evidence, Camelot will investigate and consider the validity of the claim. Camelot will then determine at its discretion whether the claim is valid and is able to pay the prize 180 days after the draw.