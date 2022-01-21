Holocaust survivor to speak at virtual commemoration in Dudley

People gatherered for the Holocaust Commemoration service at Dudley College of Technology in 2020, prior to Covid-19.

The annual commemoration on January 28 – usually attended by hundreds – will take place online again this year due to Covid-19.

It will see Janine Webber BEM, who survived by moving between hiding places in occupied Poland, tell her story to raise awareness.

Mrs Webber witnessed Nazis seizing and murdering other members of her family. She moved to the UK in 1956 where she met her husband and was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2017 for services to Holocaust education.

Organising committee member Keiran Casey said: "We are very grateful to Janine Webber for agreeing to take part. It's amazing that Holocaust survivors spend their time teaching people where hatred and prejudice can lead.

"Hundreds of local people usually come to these events. They really help bring people together and build a stronger community, so we were determined not to be prevented by the pandemic and we have made it as easy as possible for anyone to join us."

The commemoration has been organised by Dudley College Students Union, the Holocaust Educational Trust and a small group of volunteers including Keiran Casey and Lord Ian Austin of Dudley.

The talk will include a presentation from a local student who visited Auschwitz with the Holocaust Educational Trust and will have contributions from local faith and civic leaders including the Bishop of Dudley, Rabbi Margaret Jacobi and the leader of Dudley Council, Councillor Patrick Harley.

Mollie-Amelia Hehir, the president of the students' union, said: "We are so pleased that once again we can collaborate and highlight the importance of this event to our student members. While the events of the Holocaust cannot be compared to the injustices of today, it is a reminder of the world we live in and we should never be silent upon seeing wrongdoing. The event helps us educate all of our community members and act as a commitment to sharing the legacy of this dark period in history."