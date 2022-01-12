Brierley Hill family firm spots its handiwork on Masterchef

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, visits Kingsland

The small family business in Brierley Hill made some sliding doors for a company supplying the studio where the popular cookery programme is filmed.

Kingsland Aluminium celebrated 30 years in the industry this year and employs four people on the shop floor as well as three directors.

It makes hundreds of doors, windows and entrance screens a year, for a range of commercial uses such as car show rooms, airports, schools, universities, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, offices and many more.

Steve Fox, founder and director, said: "We’re like a family here and we have very loyal staff. Some of our lads on the shop floor have been here for 15 years or more so they stay and are committed to working together for the good of the business.

"We also have a very loyal, local customer base, which we are really grateful for, some of them have been with us for 20 years or more."

He added: "The area has a long history of manufacturing and we are pleased to be able to continue to be a part of that, manufacturing the highest quality products which can be seen all over the country – even on TV! I’d love to think the MasterChef work will open new doors for us.”

Dudley Council leader, Councillor Patrick Harley, toured the site in Cookley Wharf Industrial Estate, this week, as part of his Made in Dudley Borough series.

And the leader revealed that he had a background in windows and doors as a fabricator in the 1990s for a firm in Pensnett.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, added: "This is a great example of a family run manufacturing business, tucked away in Brierley Hill, doing some amazing things. Their products will have been seen by millions of people across the country, unaware that they are made, right here, in Dudley borough.