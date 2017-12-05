Dudley College worker keeps job despite joking about joining ISIS

Claire Millard, curriculum manager for adult skills at Dudley College, posted a picture of herself in traditional head wear during a work visit to Jaipur in India on her personal account.

When asked by someone on the social media site if she had joined ISIS, she responded ‘yep. Allah Akhbar’ alongside a laughing emoji.

The comment landed Ms Millard in hot water with college bosses, who launched disciplinary proceedings.

She was suspended from her role last week after the post from the October trip came to light.

And following a hearing on Friday she received a ‘serious sanction’.

Principal Lowell Williams said Ms Millard’s actions were ‘poorly judged’.

Several senior members of staff took part in the visit to India as part of Dudley College Worldwide, a development programme aimed at improving education in other countries.

Advertising

Mr Williams said: “Claire Millard is an exemplary member of staff, who has worked for Dudley College for 12 years.

“Yet three ill-advised words, typed hastily in response to a post on her personal Facebook page have very nearly cost Claire her job and ended her productive career.

“Unfortunately Claire’s response was hasty and poorly judged.

“It is clear that this comment, particularly if taken out of context, has the potential to offend. At best it is culturally and politically insensitive.”

Advertising

He added: “As seen in a number of high-profile cases, ill-judged use of social media can have very serious consequences.

“Claire had no need to post this image on her personal Facebook page and should not have done so.

“We have delivered many training sessions to staff on the appropriate use of social media and of course have a written policy – but it is clear to me that we need to do more.”

Ms Millard did not respond to a request for comment.