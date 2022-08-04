New monthly market to help boost footfall in Sutton Coldfield

Liam Hall of the Military Chef, Milly Humphris of Cake-A-Daisy, Sutton Coldfield BID manager Michelle Baker and Nick Sutherland of Mick the Fish.

Sutton Coldfield Business Improvement District (BID) has been given the green light to launch the new Farmers & Craft Market in the town centre from September.

The speciality market is just one of the BID’s ideas to raise the profile of the town ­– following the launch of a vibrant new ‘Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield’ brand – with special events, competitions and improvements designed to make it a destination to spend time, eat, drink, shop and relax.

The markets will take place along the Parade on the last Sunday of the month from 10am-2pm with dates confirmed as September 25, October 30 and November 27.

Traders already confirmed for the first market include stalls selling local organic meat, a fishmonger, a cheesemaker and fresh pies as well as colourful cakes by renowned baker Cakes-A-Daisy.

Michelle Baker, Sutton Coldfield BID Manager has delivered successful markets elsewhere, with one being shortlisted to the top six in the UK this year.

Michelle said: “As a Business Improvement District we are exploring ways to boost footfall in the town centre and introducing quality speciality markets selling local produce and artisan gifts will be a reason to visit Sutton Coldfield.

“This is a three month trial and, if supported by the local community, it will become a year-round event, 12 months of the year.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Birmingham City Council for supporting our vision and approving our application and now we need local residents to support their local town and shop locally. By boosting footfall in Sutton Coldfield, we will be supporting existing businesses and the town will also appeal to new businesses to fill the vacant shops.”

Nick Sutherland, whose company Nick the Fish trades across the region, said: “I think it’s fantastic that Sutton town centre is going to get a proper market and we feel privileged and honoured to be asked to get involved.

“We’re excited to get started and start bringing good food to the streets of Sutton Coldfield.”

Former serviceman Liam Hall’s handmade chocolate company the Military Chef will also be selling their delicious, sweet treats.

He said: “We are 100 per cent behind this idea – it will be a really good addition to the area and will provide a reason for people to visit the town centre on a Sunday.”

The earliest record of a market in Sutton Coldfield dates back more than 700 years. In 1300 King Edward I granted a licence to Guy de Beauchamp, Earl of Warwick, to hold a market in Sutton Coldfield.