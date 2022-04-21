Notification Settings

Time running out to sign up for Royal Sutton Fun Run

By Matthew Panter

Registration for the 40th anniversary Royal Sutton Fun Run closes next Friday.

Andy Perks

The event, which takes place on Sunday, May 29, is returning after a two-year absence due to Covid.

To sign up, runners must register by at 11pm on Friday, April 29.

Event Director Tracey Spare said: “We are emerging from two incredibly challenging years and have different challenges ahead.

"But we’re going to start the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee week of celebrations by staging the Royal Sutton Fun Run for the first time since 2019."

Anyone wishing to secure their place must register via the new website royalsuttonfunrun.org.

One of those to have registered back in 2020, who has carried forward his entry is Andy Perks, Client Relations Manager for InkTree Birmingham.

Andy, who has raised more than £20,000 from participating in the Fun Run over the last decade, has chosen to raise money for the Buddy Bag Foundation.

He said: “The Foundation provides children who are taken into emergency care with their own Buddy Bag of essential items including toiletries, pyjamas, socks and underwear along with comfort items such as a book and teddy bear to help restore a sense of comfort and love.

“Every year a staggering 48,000 children require emergency care across the UK. Each Buddy Bag, which cost £25 each to prepare, are tailored to suit babies, children and young people according to the age and gender.”

You can support Andy’s fundraising via justgiving.com/fundraising/buddybag2022 and obtain more information about The Buddy Bag Foundation via https://buddybagfoundation.co.uk/

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

