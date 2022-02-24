The Great Midlands Fun Run. Picture and copyright: Chris Egan

The hugely popular run, which has reverted to its original name, having been called the Great Midlands Fun Run since 2003, is set to take place at 11am on May 29, subject to confirmation.

Since the first event in 1982, more than £4.83 million has been distributed to charities and voluntary organisations, with the pandemic leading to a two-year break.

Organiser Tracey Spare said: “We are working towards May 29 and are waiting for confirmation we can use the park and have the road closures.

“Our intention and desire was to stage it on the traditional date in June but when Buckingham Palace announced Jubilee plans regarding street parties and the road closures for those, we felt it would have been a difficult weekend to put it together.

“Instead, we can now kickstart the Jubilee celebrations at the beginning of the week,” he added.

“We just want this year to be a celebration of getting the event back on. It’s still a vehicle for raising money for a charity of choice.

"With what has happened over the last two years, especially the smaller charities who have been particularly hard-hit, this will give people an opportunity to focus minds and raise money for those charities.”

On returning its name to Royal Sutton Fun Run, Tracey added: “Sutton is a royal town and with the Queen celebrating the Platinum Jubilee and 40 years since our first event, it seemed an appropriate time to revertto the name.