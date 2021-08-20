Darren Kirk, from Adapt Business Solutions, who donated PPE last year and still continues to supply stationery for the centre, with centre manager Jackie Price

The Cancer Support Centre, in Sutton Coldfield, was unable to run its normal fundraising events during the pandemic, but survived thanks to grant aid and individual supporters taking part in sponsored events.

Now as demand grows again, it has set up a new dedicated team to help raise £150,000 to support people who have been affected by cancer and impacted by delays in treatment.

Jackie Price, manager of the centre, in Lindridge Road, said: “Lockdown had a big impact on our fundraising and as we open up again and demand grows, the pressure to raise enough funds to help all that desperately need support is increasing in a very challenging environment.

“We are focusing on the future and the need to ensure that we will be able to raise around the £150,000 required to get back to our previous capacity and potentially more.

“For this reason, we are looking to set up a team who will develop different fundraising events and make new links with local businesses for support.”

Pre-pandemic, the centre offered face-to-face support through counselling and therapy sessions and provided a space for those with cancer to come and feel safe and supported.

During lockdown, many of the talking therapies moved to online or phone services to ensure people could still access the help needed.

The centre also launched a YouTube channel for clients which grew to 400 hits per month.

Jackie said: “We work holistically – mind, body and spirit.

"Everyone’s support needs are very different so the therapies are tailored to the individual.

"One of the main things we do is give people back control – when they are diagnosed, they might feel as though they’re on a treadmill, being told what to do and where to go.

"We help them take control of the situation and manage their own needs.

“Traditionally, we had group sessions and clients could drop in to talk to someone, but that came to a stop in lockdown.

"There were calls to close the service, but we kept going and offered sessions on Zoom and talking therapies over the phone.

“Lots of people were seeing their treatment cancelled or postponed and stress and anxiety levels were high; it was a horrendous situation and we were needed more than ever.”

Jackie said pre-Covid the centre was helping around 500 clients in person, but this had fallen to around 250. Numbers are now rising as existing and new clients slowly return and the centre is offering appointments, with all Covid precautions still in place to ensure vulnerable clients are safe.

The centre is looking for volunteers to fill roles on the community and business engagement team and the fundraising/marketing team to help with the new funds drive.

Anyone who can help or would like to get in touch with the centre, should email info@suttoncancer support.org