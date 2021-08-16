New Sutton Coldfield restaurant aims to 'create memories'

The opening of Mutiny

Mutiny Loft, in Birmingham Road, was officially opened on Thursday by Andrew Mitchell MP.

It is the latest venture from the Mutiny Kitchens brand, which currently operates several food businesses serving customers via Deliveroo.

Mutiny Kitchens is led by Paul McMahon and Nathan Siekierski, from Sutton Coldfield and the Mutiny Loft site is their first restaurant venture together.

Nathan said “The idea behind Mutiny Loft is to create an intelligent space where people can freely think, speak and experience days and nights along with food and drinks, creating memories.

"The concept is simple. Pop up eats, bringing the very best of food to the neighbourhood. We want the community to be able to come together after a tough year for everyone."

Mutiny Loft has a menu containing a variety of international street food including burritos, katsu curry and Lebanese wraps as well as range of craft beers, premium spirits and wines. Mutiny also features a pop-up brand space in its garden which will change on a monthly basis.