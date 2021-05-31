The Sutton Coldfield search for local heroes of shops and hospitality

The search is on for local heroes in Sutton.

Alex Hinton, 24 and from Sutton Coldfield, has worked at Aldi for just over a year, and was nominated for showing true community spirit at this challenging time.
Sutton Coldfield Town Centre BID has launched Sutton Serves Better, designed to reward those in the hospitality industry who go that extra mile.

Recognising a member of staff in businesses throughout the Royal Town each month, the schemes aim to reward the hardworking people who help make working, shopping and dining in Sutton Coldfield memorable.

Each month, winners receive a £100 Restaurant Quarter voucher redeemable in a host of shops, restaurants and bars, as well as a trophy to be displayed in their business.

Mike Bushell, Sutton Coldfield Town Centre BID Manager, said: “We are extremely excited to launch our latest initiative, Sutton Serves Better.

"Despite the challenges facing high streets across the country, we believe that Sutton Coldfield is home to a host of fantastic businesses with hardworking local people at the fore, who go above and beyond to help spread smiles every day.

“These awards are a great way to shout about those individuals who offer visitors a first-class customer service experience, and we look forward to receiving the next swathe of nominations and rewarding the brilliant staff who help make Sutton Coldfield a great place to visit,” he added.

Submit your nomination now using the form at www.suttoncoldfieldtowncentre.co.uk or email info@suttoncoldfieldtowncentre.co.uk

