A summer of tragedy: Four children die in open waters in West Midlands as locals call for awareness

Summer is supposed to be a season of fun, with families and friends heading to parks, forests and other open spaces full of nature to make the most of the sunshine.

However, for some, this summer season has been one of devastation - as four children have lost their lives after being pulled from the waterways of the West Midlands during the school summer holidays.

The alarmingly high number of waterway-related deaths comes as Britain enters into another week of high temperatures, with many choosing the region's lakes, canals and rivers as spots to cool off.

Now, residents have called for more caution to be taken when deciding to visit waterways and enter the waters, with some highlighting the risk saying: 'it's just not worth it'.

"It might seem like fun, and you can be a very strong swimmer, but you can be gone in the blink of an eye. It's just not worth it." said Mary Pollock, 43, of Bilston.

Darren Taylor, 32, of Leamore, Walsall, said: "I really think people need to think twice before entering the water. You don't know what is down there and everyone's body reacts differently to the difference in temperature.

"You just never know. You really need to think if it is worth it."

Here are the youngsters who have lost their lives following incidents on open waters in the West Midlands this summer:

Tyrese Johnson, 16, Netherton Reservoir, July 23.

Tyrese Johnson sadly died after getting into trouble while swimming with friends

Sixteen-year-old Tyrese Johnson, sadly got into trouble while swimming with friends in Netherton Reservoir.

The teenager, who was described as 'having a heart of gold' disappeared into the water at around 6pm on Tuesday, July 24, launching a multi-agency search including specialist water search teams and aerial units.

Tyrese's body was sadly discovered hours later at around 11.30am on Wednesday morning.

Following the death calls for more water safety surrounding the reservoir were called, with a Change.Org petition calling for an increase in safety measures reaching 974 signatures as of August 13.

Joshua Hillstead, 8, River Arrow, Warwickshire, July 24.

Joshua Hillstead from Birmingham died after falling into the River Arrow in Alcester, Warwickshire

Eight-year-old Joshua Hillstead, from Maypole, Birmingham, sadly died after getting into complications resulting in drowning.

Police, fire and ambulance services rushed to the scene at around 9.30pm, where they administered CPR to the schoolboy after rescuing him from the River Arrow, sadly, the boy later died in hospital.

One other child was also rescued from the water but did not require further treatment and was returned home.

Holli Smallman, 15, River Severn, Welshpool, August 9.

River Severn, Welshpool, near to where the 15-year-old was found

Fifteen-year-old Holli Smallman was pulled from the River Severn in Welshpool at around 8pm on August 9, in a tragic incident that saw a community brought to a standstill.

Emergency services teams, including a coastguard helicopter, were scrambled to the area after the 15-year-old was reported missing on Friday evening.

Following a multi-agency search, the 15-year-old's body was discovered, with Dyfed-Powys Police confirming that 'specialist officers' are working to support her family

Boy, 2, Hendon Avenue, Ettingshall, Wolverhampton on August 12.

A mountain of tributes lay in the spot where the two-year-old sadly died

Tragedy struck as a two-year-old boy got into difficulty in the canal system next to Hendon Avenue.

Police and ambulance staff rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the boy in the water, with the responders pulling the two-year-old from the water within minutes of being called.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of emergency services staff, the young boy was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Mountains of tributes have now been placed at the scene next to the canal, with residents and councillors of the area saying they are 'devastated' at the tragic loss of life.

Ettingshall North Councillor, Jeszeema Howl, said: "It is absolutely shocking. I think the whole community is absolutely devastated and our thoughts are just completely with the young boy's family.

"We will do everything we can to support them going forward."

Call for water safety awareness

Residents have now called for more awareness over water safety following incidents

Following the deaths, water agencies, residents and family members called for more awareness of water safety and an increase in safeguard measures surrounding popular water systems in the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire.

Following the death of Tyrese Johnson, Above Water, a water-saving charity which helps to educate youngsters on staying safe in the the UK's lakes and waterways, warned that 'water is unpredictable', going on to say that 'it's not worth the risk'.

Brendon Price, founder of Above Water, said: "It's extremely sad to hear about the deaths. Sadly the summer season is always our busiest time.

"If I could give one bit of advice, I would always say don't do it, do not enter the water. The dangers became apparent very quickly. Struggling to swim and drowning can happen in seconds, cold water shock and unknown factors under the surface are very real dangers."

For safety tips on staying safe while swimming, visit the Above Water website.