Live updates after death of two-year-old boy pulled from canal in Wolverhampton

Police and ambulance crews rushed to a canal towpath near Hendon Avenue in Ettingshall on Sunday evening to reports of a person in the water. The first responders were on the scene within minutes.

A boy was pulled from the water by police and paramedics issued advanced life support in an effort to save him, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Our reporters have been speaking to people in the community in the wake of the tragedy, and we will be bringing you updates below.