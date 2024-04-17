Police appeal for missing Bedfordshire woman 'with links to the West Midlands'

Bedfordshire Police have launched an appeal for help in locating missing Annette, 74, who has disappeared from the Stotfold area of Bedfordshire.

Now, West Midlands Police are also helping with the appeal, saying that Annette has links to the region and may be in the area.

Annette was last seen wearing a black and white striped cardigan and red leather shoes. She was in possession of a suitcase and is believed to have gotten into a car described as a navy blue or black estate with an unidentified female.

West Midlands Police have also launched an appeal for information, saying that the missing 74-year-old has links in the West Midlands.

Anyone who has seen Annette is asked to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting RID: 130717.