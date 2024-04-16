Flights 'suspended' at Birmingham Airport after 'security incident' on plane

Operations at the region's biggest airport have been suspended this evening.

It comes following a "security incident" on a plane.

A spokeswoman for Birmingham Airport confirmed the aircraft had landed safely and that all passengers and crew have disembarked.

She added: "All customers due to travel should make their way to the airport and check in as normal."

A spokesperson for the airport added the incident was expected to be "short-lived" and that advice to customers expecting to fly today was to "still turn up" but to expect some disruption.

A submitted to the Express & Star shows emergency service vehicles on a runway.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.