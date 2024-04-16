Fire near Birmingham city centre causes travel disruption

https://dai.lyx7lcfc4

West Midlands Fire Service reported the incident on Broad Street at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Fire crews from Ladywood, Highgate, Ladywood, Bournbrook, Aston and Handsworth are said to be in attendance.

It has caused disruption to West Midlands Metro services in the city, with trams unable to run between the Library stop at Centenary Square and Edgbaston Village.

West Midlands Metro has advised that trams are operating between Wolverhampton Station and Library only.

It warned passengers that disruption had been caused by the fire brigade blocking the tracks at Broad Street.