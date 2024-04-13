Man, 44, charged with attempted murder following attack in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A man in his 20s was seriously injured on Fentham Road in Handsworth at around 8.25pm on March 31. His injuries were said to be non life-threatening.

Richard Palmer, aged 44, was arrested on Friday, April 12 in connection with the attack.

Palmer, from Birmingham, has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of a blade in a public place.

He has also been charged with a bilking and assault in relation to a separate incident.

He was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday.