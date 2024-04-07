Public appeal launched after pensioner left seriously injured in collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal after the incident on Walsall Road in Perry Barr on Saturday evening.

The incident, which happened around 8.20pm on the junction of Beeches Road, saw a black Ford Focus travelling towards Birmingham city centre collide with a man in his 80s, who was subsequently taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the Ford Focus remained at the scene to help police officers with their enquiries and West Midlands Police have asked for anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're appealing for information and dashcam footage after a pensioner suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Perry Barr.

"It happened on Walsall Road, near to the junction of Beeches Road, at just before 8.20pm yesterday (6 April).

"A black Ford Focus travelling in the direction of Birmingham city centre was involved in a collision with a man in his 80s. The man remains in hospital in a serious condition.

"The driver remained at the scene and is helping with our enquiries.

"Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or was in the area at the time and has not already spoken to officers.

"We're reviewing CCTV but are particularly interested in any dashcam footage.

"You can contact us via 101, or Live Chat on our website, quoting log number 4088 of 6 April.

"You can also contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly by emailing sciu@westmidlands.police.uk."