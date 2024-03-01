Jailed: 'Dangerous' abuser who raped and assaulted victim for several years

Jacen McCalla had been in a relationship with the victim, but his behaviour changed and he went on to subject her to "numerous" assaults and rapes.

In one attack, after she had cut herself on a broken glass, McCalla punched and kicked her, banged her head against a wall and repeatedly tried to strangle her.

The 50-year-old would constantly call his victim, demanding to know where she was and on one occasion, held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.

Over time, she found the strength to end the relationship and contacted the police.

McCalla denied the allegations both in police interview and during his trial but on November 16 , he was convicted of two counts of rape, two assaults and threats to kill.

On Monday, McCalla, of Huntley Road, Birmingham, appeared before Birmingham Crown Court where he was jailed for 13 years.

The judge described him as a dangerous offender and ordered that after release, McCalla will be on licence for a further five years.

He will also remain on the Sex Offenders Register for life and has been given a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

DC Craig Hall, from the West Midlands Police Abuse Investigation Team, said: "McCalla's pattern of behaviour - the violence, threats and intimidation - was endured by his victim for a number of years.

"But with her strength and support we've been able to bring this prosecution and see McCalla put behind bars for many years to come.”