Police appeal for help following violent city centre robbery

The appeal, launched by West Midlands Police, comes after a 17-year-old boy was pulled from a car that had been driven by a group of people on Conybere Street, Birmingham, on Saturday, February 3.

The boy was pulled from the car by a group of people before they made off with the vehicle, also taking his mobile phone. The 17-year-old was also stabbed in the leg during the incident, with police saying his injuries were not "life-threatening".

West Midlands Police appealed: "Do you recognise any of these people? We want to speak to them following a robbery in central Birmingham earlier this month.

"At around 10pm on Saturday, February 3, a 17-year-old boy was pulled from a car he had been driving by a group of people in Conybere Street, Birmingham.

"The group then made off with the car and the boy's mobile phone. The 17-year-old was stabbed in the leg during the robbery. He was treated for injuries which are not life-threatening."

West Midlands Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch with them via their 101 number, or alternative using the Live Chat system on their website quoting 20/204982/24.