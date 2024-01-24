West Midlands Chief Fire Officer Wayne Brown found dead at home

In a statement, the fire service said his death "is not being treated as suspicious by West Midlands Police."

The statement, from Chair of West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority Greg Brackenridge, read: "We are devastated to report that our Chief Fire Officer, Wayne Brown, was this morning (24 January) found dead at his home address."

"The death is not being treated as suspicious by West Midlands Police.

"All our thoughts and love are with his family, his friends and his colleagues," the statement continued.

"We ask everyone that his family and his colleagues are given time and space at this tragic time."

Wayne Brown was an experienced commander who attended some of the UK’s most significant operational incidents - including London terrorist attacks and the devastating Grenfell Tower fire.

He also led the West Midlands response to Covid-19.

The West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority appointed him as the brigade's permanent Chief Fire Officer following a selection procedure in April 2023.

West Midlands Fire Service recently confirmed that an investigation into claims made about the Chief Fire Officer and the service itself was under way.