Birmingham city centre brought to standstill as emergency services deal with 'man on bridge'

Both directions of the A38 were closed for more than 30 minutes at 5pm near Paradise.

West Midlands Police closed off Lyons Queensway, behind Birmingham Town Hall as emergency services were concerned with safety with a man standing alone on a bridge.

The incident began around 3.30pm with Midlands Metro announcing there were no trams running between St Chad's and Edgbaston due a "police incident".

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called following concerns over a man sat on the bridge over the Suffolk Street Queensway just after 3pm today, January 10. Road closures were put in place while emergency services attended.

"The man, who is in his 30s, came down from the bridge and has been taken to hospital for checks. Roads around the area have been reopened."

Around 5.30pm the incident was concluded and roads reopened. However, the West Midlands Combined Authority Roads X account warned about congestion in the hours to come.

They tweeted: "This incident has now cleared and the A38 is open in both directions.

"However, esidual delays and congestion remain around the surrounding area and the city centre - please allow extra time for your journey."