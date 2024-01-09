Two men arrested after car linked to attempted murder

Officers from West Midlands Police stopped a black Audi in Birmingham on Tuesday morning and detained the driver after the car had been linked to an earlier attempted murder.

Another man was also arrested at another location in Birmingham for the same offence.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We stopped this Audi in Birmingham and detained the driver after the car had been linked to an attempted murder.

"We also then arrested a male at another location for the same offence."