Six by Nico announce second tasting menu at new Birmingham restaurant

Six by Nico changes its menu every six weeks and its Alice in Wonderland inspired menu is its second since opening in November.

From January 15 until February 25 the Colmore Row restaurant will serving theMad Hatter’s Tea Party.

For £39, the menu comprises Mad Hatter-inspired dishes such as Mad Hatter’s Tea Party with mushroom tea, smoked bacon jam, truffle parmesan royale, pickled walnut & keens cheddar scone.

The White Rabbit with rabbit, chicken & date ballotine, beef fat roasted carrot, tarragon pesto, rabbit bolognese and carrot ketchup, Paint The Roses Red with goats cheese mousseline, baby beetroot, garden radish, kalamata olive soil and red apple caramel, Eat Me, Drink Me!, Off With Its Head!, and finally the white chocolate mousse with red velvet cake, raspberries, pecan brittle, titled Queen of Hearts.

For £30pp, guests can enhance their experience with an expertly paired wine from courses 2-6.

There is also a vegetarian alternative menu available, including Eat Me, Drink Me! with roast aubergine, miso & yuzu glaze, leek emulsion, white turnip puree, pickled Tokyo turnip and turnip broth, Curiouser and Curiouser with charred hispi cabbage, soy glaze, cauliflower, choucroute, apple gel & mustard charcuterie cream, and more.

Six by Nico invites Birmingham foodies to tumble down the Rabbit Hole, to the depths of Wonderland with this culinary adventure.

Founder of Six by Nico and Chef, Nico Simeone, explained diners at his other 13 restaurants in Scotland, London, Dublin and Manchester loved the Mad Hatter menu.

He said: "When we first introduced the Mad Hatter's Tea Party in 2019, our aim was to transform the service experience and its interaction with the tasting menu. Although this menu hasn't returned since, it remains one of my personal favourites.

"We have refined the interactive elements of both the food and service to guarantee an unforgettable evening. We had a lot of fun with this menu, and I hope it showcases our cooking style and what we stand for here at Six by Nico!"

