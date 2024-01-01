Weather warning issued for rain and wind across the entire region

The warning for rain is in place from 5pm today until 9pm tomorrow.

The Met Office says heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, while spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer.

The yellow warning for wind will be in force from 8am to 9pm tomorrow.

The warning was issued late on Monday morning.

A spell of very windy weather, accompanied by heavy rain in places, is likely to cause some travel disruption, according to the Met Office.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are expected and damage to trees is possible.

The warning issued states: "Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely."