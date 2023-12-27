Two men arrested after double fatal crash which left four others injured

Police were called to the junction of Kitt's Green Road, and Mackadown Lane, in Shard End shortly after 8pm last night.

The crash involved a BMW 4 Series, an MG ZS and a quad bike.

Two passengers from the MG – one aged in her 40s and one in her 70s – were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people – including a young child – were taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the BMW left the scene but a short time later a man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

West Midlands Police said he was currently in hospital and will be spoken to when deemed medically fit to be questioned.

Another man has also been arrested for assisting an offender and is currently in custody for questioning.

The quad bike also left the scene and officers are now carrying out enquiries to identify and trace the rider.

Det Sgt Julie Lyman, from the serious collision investigation unit at West Midlands Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families who have been affected by this awful collision.

"It remains vital that we fully establish exactly what happened with all the vehicles involved, so I’d ask the rider of the quad bike to get in touch as I believe you are a key witness to the tragic events which have occurred.”

Anyone with any dashcam footage, or with any information about what happened, is asked to contact police by calling 101 or via live chat on the force's website, quoting 2873 of 26/12/23.

People can also email investigators direct at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk