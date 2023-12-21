Public help sought with finding wanted man

West Midlands Police have issued an appeal and photo to ask for public help with finding Alan Coward.

The 58-year-old from Perry Barr is wanted on suspicion of making threats and breach of a non-molestation order.

The force has asked that if anyone sees Coward to contact them by calling 999.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Alan Coward?

"The 58-year-old from Perry Barr in Birmingham is wanted on suspicion of making threats and breach of a non-molestation order.

"If you see him, call 999 immediately, quoting crime number 20/981165/23."