Public help sought with finding wanted man
An appeal has been issued for help with finding a wanted man.
Published
West Midlands Police have issued an appeal and photo to ask for public help with finding Alan Coward.
The 58-year-old from Perry Barr is wanted on suspicion of making threats and breach of a non-molestation order.
The force has asked that if anyone sees Coward to contact them by calling 999.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Alan Coward?
"The 58-year-old from Perry Barr in Birmingham is wanted on suspicion of making threats and breach of a non-molestation order.
"If you see him, call 999 immediately, quoting crime number 20/981165/23."