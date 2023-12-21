Express & Star
Close

Public help sought with finding wanted man

An appeal has been issued for help with finding a wanted man.

By James Vukmirovic
Published
West Midlands Police have issued an appeal for help finding Alan Coward. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have issued an appeal and photo to ask for public help with finding Alan Coward.

The 58-year-old from Perry Barr is wanted on suspicion of making threats and breach of a non-molestation order.

The force has asked that if anyone sees Coward to contact them by calling 999.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Alan Coward?

"The 58-year-old from Perry Barr in Birmingham is wanted on suspicion of making threats and breach of a non-molestation order.

"If you see him, call 999 immediately, quoting crime number 20/981165/23."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular