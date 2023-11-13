Man in his 20s stabbed in city nightclub

The incident happened at Pryzm nightclub on Broad Street just before 1.20am on Sunday.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a leg injury, which was thankfully not serious.

The club has tight security, with guests having to put their belongings in a tray before walking through a metal detector.

One club-goer who witnessed the incident said they were held in the club for an hour and told they 'could not leave'.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating following a stabbing at Pryzm nightclub in Broad Street, Birmingham, at just before 1.20am on Sunday (12 November).

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a leg injury with was thankfully not serious.

We're carrying out CCTV and other enquiries to identify who was responsible."

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 and quoting the crime reference number 20/940426/23.

Pryzm has been contacted for comment.