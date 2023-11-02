Bosses hit back at 'inaccurate' rumours surrounding 'one beer per person' rule at Birmingham's Christmas Market

Birmingham City Council has moved to clear up rumours that suggest visitors won't be permitted to buy a round to take to their friends this year.

The Frankfurt Christmas Market stalls have opened today for the festive season.

It was reported last week that a 'new' sign had appeared on some stalls saying it is 'one drink per person'.

However, when asked by Express & Star, a spokeswoman for the city council said the information was not correct or new.

She said: "Staff quite simply need to be able to see who the drinks are going to" as part of the Challenge 25 legislation.

She said: "There has been some inaccurate reporting on this issue unfortunately. There is nothing new here at all, it is about ensuring people who are underage can’t get alcoholic drinks via other people.

"So the ‘one drink per person’ rule is not new. The market has been implementing this rule in conjunction with Challenge 25 for around ten years.

"It has been reported that the market will be ‘insisting on proof the customer is over 25’. This is incorrect. Challenge 25 is run in bars and clubs all over England. This is absolutely standard practice in the hospitality industry. The rule is that if someone looks under 25 then they will be asked for proof that they are over 18. That is no different from any other licensed premises. This is to ensure that alcohol is not sold to under 18s.

"One drink per person works in a very simple way. Staff quite simply need to be able to see who the drinks are going to.

"Hope that clarifies things – in short, nothing different this year to previous years."

Market bosses have been contacted for comment.