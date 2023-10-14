Man arrested after shots fired outside Birmingham shop

By Isabelle ParkinBirminghamPublished:

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a drive-by shooting in Birmingham.

On October 3, a vehicle pulled up outside a shop on Stratford Road, Sparkbrook, and shots were fired.

Police stopped a vehicle on the same road on Thursday evening and arrested a man, aged 25, in relation to the incident.

Officers then searched a property in Acocks Green, Birmingham, in connection with the arrest and seized drugs and items associated with drug supply including cash and mobile phones.

The man has been taken to police custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police say enquiries are ongoing and have urged anyone with information to get in touch via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 quoting 20/819712/23.

