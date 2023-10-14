Man arrested after shots fired outside Birmingham shop

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident

On October 3, a vehicle pulled up outside a shop on Stratford Road, Sparkbrook, and shots were fired.

Police stopped a vehicle on the same road on Thursday evening and arrested a man, aged 25, in relation to the incident.

Officers then searched a property in Acocks Green, Birmingham, in connection with the arrest and seized drugs and items associated with drug supply including cash and mobile phones.

The man has been taken to police custody for questioning.