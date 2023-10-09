Mum shares heartbreak after baby died following delay to labour induction

Baby Edward

Danielle Spalding visited Birmingham City Hospital twice in three days in March 2021 concerned about reduced movement of her baby, Edward. Following tests, she was allowed to go home.

Danielle, of Tamworth, Staffordshire, was due to be induced at 41 weeks. However, her induction of labour was put back to 42 weeks because of reduced capacity in the maternity unit, an investigation by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) found.

Following her son's death, Danielle contacted lawyers to investigate her's and Edward's care under Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Birmingham City Hospital.

However, bosses at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS trust stated the delayed induction date move to 42 weeks was "in line with local and national guidelines for low-risk mothers".

At 42 weeks pregnant, the 27-year-old attended hospital on May 21, 2021 concerned about Edward's reduced movement. Following tests, it was shown that his heart rate had dropped.

A decision was made to deliver him by category one caesarean section – where there is an immediate risk to life, according to National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidelines.

Edward was born 17 minutes later in a poor condition, and had to be resuscitated and transferred to a specialist neo-natal intensive care unit.

Edward and his sister before he tragically passed away

However, sadly Edwards condition deteriorated and he died on May 23, 2021 in his mother's arms. A post-mortem examination found he died from a brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen.

Louise Wilde, head of midwifery at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, said: "The loss of a baby is a tragic event, and we would like to repeat our deepest condolences to Danielle and her family for the loss of Edward.

"His death was investigated by the coroner in 2021 who judged an inquest unnecessary on the basis of the findings of the HSIB report, which noted that the delayed induction date to 42 weeks gestation was in line with local and national guidelines for low-risk mothers."

Danielle, who has two other children, Elizabeth, aged seven and Lirael, aged 11 months, said: "I was overwhelmed with emotion when I found out I was expecting Edward. I had everything prepared and had crocheted fox teddies for him.

"When I got to 42 weeks and Edward wasn't moving as much as he had been I was really concerned. However, nothing really prepared me for what was to come.

"It's still difficult to find the words to describe everything that happened. What should have been one of the happiest days of my life turned into utter despair.

"I'll always cherish those precious moments I got to spend with Edward. Holding him in my arms as he lost his brave fight for life is something that will stay with me forever.

"I just wanted to love and care for my boy, but I felt powerless to save him."

During Baby Loss Awareness Week, Danielle is speaking for the first time about what she went through, and to raise awareness of the support available to parents going through a similar experience.

Following Edward's death, Danielle received support from the Woody and Winter Foundation – a charity that helps families of sick children and those affected by baby loss.

Danielle added: "The charity reached out after Edward died and we've become good friends. They got us out the house to give Elizabeth some fun and normality. They run support groups which I attend and which were extremely helpful in trying to try and process what had happened.

"I'd do anything to have Edward at home with us, however, I know that's not possible.

"Despite this he'll always be part of our family and we'll never stop loving him.

"I just hope the least I can do is honour Edward's memory by establishing the answers he deserves. By speaking out I hope that I can possibly help others in a similar situation. People shouldn't have to go through the devastation of losing a baby alone as help and support is available."