New West Midlands Vice Lord-Lieutenant ready to take on role

Louise Bennett poses with Sir John Crabtree and her predecessor, Prof Helen Higson. Photo: Dale Martin.

Louise Bennett OBE has been appointed as Vice Lord-Lieutenant to the West Midlands’ Lord-Lieutenant, Sir John Crabtree OBE, a role which is a three-year term and involves assisting the Lord-Lieutenant in the performance of his duties.

Ms Bennett, a former chief executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, succeeds Professor Helen Higson OBE, professor of higher education learning and management at Aston University.

Ms Bennett, whose career has spanned both the private and public sectors including working for the National Health Service and in the retail sector, was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant for the West Midlands in 2014.

She was High Sheriff of the County of the West Midlands in 2021 and was recently appointed chair of the High Sheriff Nominations Committee for the West Midlands.

She also sits on the High Sheriff Association’s Council of England and Wales and is a trustee of Crimebeat, a charity supported by the High Sheriff Association.

With a strong commitment to young people, Ms Bennett has also held voluntary positions with school, college and university boards, as well as being a career and enterprise adviser in the West Midlands.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Bennett said: "I am honoured to be appointed Vice Lord-Lieutenant and in particular am looking forward to working with the Lord-Lieutenant to continue supporting the communities of the West Midlands.

“I have a particular interest in young people, skills and enterprise and intend to continue the invaluable work of the Lieutenancy to enable more people to benefit from the many opportunities that this great region can offer.”

The Lord-Lieutenant, Sir John Crabtree, said: "I am greatly looking forward to working with Louise whose passion for the West Midlands and its varied communities is evident from her extensive and varied work to date.

"I would also like to thank Professor Higson who has worked incredibly hard during a remarkable period in the West Midlands as we have recovered from the pandemic and welcomed many thousands of visitors to our region whilst engaging with so many different groups.”

Professor Higson, who steps down as Vice Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, said: “I wish Louise great enjoyment in her role and know she will work hard with the Lord-Lieutenant in serving the communities of the West Midlands representing His Majesty The King.

"I have particularly enjoyed meeting people from across the region in schools, care homes and community events.

"This opportunity has given me an added respect for the armed forces in our region.

"I now look forward to continuing to support the Lord-Lieutenant in my position as a Deputy Lieutenant for the West Midlands.”

The West Midlands Lieutenancy is the second largest lieutenancy in England and Wales, supporting a population of nearly three million people across the seven local authorities of Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton.