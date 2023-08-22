Police appeal for help finding 37-year-old reported missing

West Midlands Police has appealed for help in finding a missing 37-year-old man from Birmingham.

37-year-old Kevin who went missing from the Birmingham area
The appeal comes as police grow increasingly concerned over the welfare of Kevin, who is missing from the Birmingham area.

The 37-year-old is described as around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, and has short black hair and stubble.

Kevin was last seen wearing a black jacket, black/white Nike trainers and dark blue Nike tracksuit bottoms. He was also wearing a black No Fear vest with a white skeleton motif.

West Midlands Police advised anyone who sees Kevin not to approach him, and instead call 999 quoting 428627.

