Police appeal for help finding 37-year-old reported missing

The appeal comes as police grow increasingly concerned over the welfare of Kevin, who is missing from the Birmingham area.
The 37-year-old is described as around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, and has short black hair and stubble.
Kevin was last seen wearing a black jacket, black/white Nike trainers and dark blue Nike tracksuit bottoms. He was also wearing a black No Fear vest with a white skeleton motif.
West Midlands Police advised anyone who sees Kevin not to approach him, and instead call 999 quoting 428627.