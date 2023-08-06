Four burglars convicted of crime spree across West Midlands after cross-border police operation

Clockwise, from left: Jason MacDonaugh, Darren O'Halloran, Barney Casey and Daniel Harty

The burglars targeted scores of homes across Sandwell, Walsall, Birmingham and Solihull between last November and January this year.

West Midlands Police worked with officers in the Republic of Ireland to identify the four men involved in the crime spree, scouring hours upon hours of CCTV, phone records and forensics. They were then able to identify two vehicles - an Audi RS3 and a VW Golf - which were on false plates and used to flee the scenes.

After extensive enquiries they identified Jason MacDonaugh as being the buyer and seller of the Audi. Then they connected his associates with him to the crimes.

Jason MacDonaugh

MacDonaugh, aged 32, Darren O'Halloran, aged 38 and Barney Casey, aged 22, were tracked to Yorkshire where they were arrested in early February.

Darren O'Halloran

After further enquiries Daniel Harty, aged 32, was detained in Wales later in the month.

Barney Casey

The four, of no fixed address but originally from Ireland, were convicted of conspiracy to burgle following a four-and-a-half week trial which concluded on Wednesday. They were remanded into custody and are due to be sentenced on September 11.

Daniel Harty

Sergeant James Birtles, from the West Midlands Police investigation team which led the enquiries, said: "This gang were relentless in their pursuit of jewellery, which could be sold on, along with cash.

"They tried to cover their tracks but through extensive enquiries, which included working with [Irish police] An Garda Síochána, we managed to identify and link them to more than 50 burglaries across the region.