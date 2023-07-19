Third man charged following shooting incident

A third man has been remanded in custody following the shooting incident in Alum Rock at the end of June

Awais Ahmed appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court today (July 19) after being charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He has been committed to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on August 3 and has been remanded in custody until then.

The 20-year-old, of Burney Lane in Birmingham, was arrested following an incident in Alum Rock on June 27 where, just after midnight, a man was shot in the chest.

He was rushed to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening and is continuing his recovery.

West Midlands Police made the arrest as part of Operation Target, which sees the force working against a range of serious and organised crime offences, from drug dealing and burglary to cyber crime and fraud.

