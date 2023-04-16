Travel delays as trains and trams hit issues

Trains heading from Birmingham to Lichfield were stopped after a signalling issue

The Cross Country line between Birmingham and Lichfield was blocked heading north on the line due to signalling issues at around 3pm.

Meanwhile, the Midlands Metro was hit with delays for travellers going to and from Birmingham after a tram broke down at Jewellery Quarter at around 6pm.

For train passengers, West Midlands Railways said that ticket acceptance would be in place on National Express West Midlands bus and road transport between Sutton Coldfield and Lichfield, while an engineer was sent to Jewellery Quarter station to access the situation.

Metro passengers were unable to travel past Jewellery Quarter due to a broken down tram

A spokesman for West Midlands Railways said: "The Cross City north remains blocked in both directions between Birmingham & Lichfield following the loss of signalling.

"Ticket acceptance in place on local National Express West Midlands bus routes and road transport in both directions between Sutton Coldfield & Lichfield."

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "Due to a broken down tram at Jewellery Quarter, trams are unable to run between between Jewellery Quarter and Wolverhampton St George's.