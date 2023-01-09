Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

More than 20,000 sign Cody's law petition calling for bleed kits in nightclubs following footballer's death

By Lisa O'BrienBirminghamPublished:

More than 20,000 people have signed a petition calling on nightclubs to introduce metal detectors and bleed kits following the fatal stabbing of Cody Fisher.

Cody Fisher was stabbed to death at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, just before midnight on Boxing Day
Cody Fisher was stabbed to death at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, just before midnight on Boxing Day

The 23-year-old footballer, who used to play for Stourbridge Football Club, was stabbed to death at Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day.

The petition on change.org, which calls for metal detectors and bleed kits at clubs and events, had been signed by more than 20,190 people by Monday afternoon.

One supporter, who recently signed the petition, said: "Absolutely heartbreaking & appalling!!

"With two sons who will be venturing out to clubs & pubs over the next few years I really hope that that these venues/pubs can be made safer so our kids can enjoy these times like we all did and that we will be able to look back thank ‘Cody’s’ law. RIP."

Another said: "It's a tragic waste of a young life. This will help deter dome of them carrying knives and if anyone should be stabbed a bleed kit might save them. RIP Cody."

Kami Carpenter, 21, of no fixed address, and Remy Gordon, 22, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, have been charged with killing Mr Fisher.

They have both also pleaded not guilty to affray and are due to stand trial in July.

Redditch-born Mr Fisher played for Stratford Town FC, Stourbridge FC and Bromsgrove Sporting and had been signed to Pro Vision sports management.

Stratford Town recently retired his number 23 shirt at a special ceremony.

The club has also launched a young adult’s community fund, named Cody 23.

At a match between Stratford Town and Kings Langley on Saturday, a group of children from St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School brought his number 23 jersey out onto the pitch and a minute’s applause was also held.

A dedicated web page has been set up by police where people can send information, photos and videos that could help in the investigation.

Visit mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ22L31-PO1

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To sign the petition visit change.org/p/cody-s-law-make-metal-detectors-and-bleed-kits-law-for-clubs-and-events

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Crime
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News