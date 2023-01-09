More than 20,000 sign Cody's law petition calling for bleed kits in nightclubs following footballer's death

Cody Fisher was stabbed to death at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, just before midnight on Boxing Day

The 23-year-old footballer, who used to play for Stourbridge Football Club, was stabbed to death at Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day.

The petition on change.org, which calls for metal detectors and bleed kits at clubs and events, had been signed by more than 20,190 people by Monday afternoon.

One supporter, who recently signed the petition, said: "Absolutely heartbreaking & appalling!!

"With two sons who will be venturing out to clubs & pubs over the next few years I really hope that that these venues/pubs can be made safer so our kids can enjoy these times like we all did and that we will be able to look back thank ‘Cody’s’ law. RIP."

Another said: "It's a tragic waste of a young life. This will help deter dome of them carrying knives and if anyone should be stabbed a bleed kit might save them. RIP Cody."

Kami Carpenter, 21, of no fixed address, and Remy Gordon, 22, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, have been charged with killing Mr Fisher.

They have both also pleaded not guilty to affray and are due to stand trial in July.

Redditch-born Mr Fisher played for Stratford Town FC, Stourbridge FC and Bromsgrove Sporting and had been signed to Pro Vision sports management.

Stratford Town recently retired his number 23 shirt at a special ceremony.

The club has also launched a young adult’s community fund, named Cody 23.

At a match between Stratford Town and Kings Langley on Saturday, a group of children from St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School brought his number 23 jersey out onto the pitch and a minute’s applause was also held.

A dedicated web page has been set up by police where people can send information, photos and videos that could help in the investigation.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.