Outdoor lovers in their element as popular show returns

Thousands of people will head for the NEC to see the show. Photo: paulbox

The Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show returns to the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham from February 21 to 26, kicking off the new year with a showcase of Leisure Vehicles and camping equipment.

Boasting the UK’s largest start of year display of campervans, motorhomes and caravans, visitors will be able to step inside and compare new for 2023 models from leading manufacturers including Adria, Auto-Trail, Bailey, Coachman, Compass, Chausson, Elddis, Hillside, Knaus, Pilote, Frankia, RP Motorhomes, Roller Team, Westfalia Mobil, Wildax and more.

Visitors can also discover the best cycle routes, walking trails, wild-swimming spots and off the beaten track staycation destinations and explore a choice of canvas products, with tents of all shapes and berths pitched, side-by-side under one roof.

Spanning Halls 1 to 5 of the NEC, the Show will be a one-stop destination offering any adventurer and holidaymaker everything they need in order to level up their touring and camping holidays.

It’s also the place to discover a whole host of new holiday destinations, from the UK and beyond, as well as the chance to get a closer look at the latest and greatest gadgets and accessories.

The show will be suitable for all ages to enjoy. Photo: paulbox

A brand new Woodland Wildlife feature will host nature talks, fun activities and camping cooking demonstrations.

The Show’s most popular feature, the Inspiration Theatre, is also back with a new line-up of talks offering unmissable advice, ideas and inspiration on places to visit, activities to enjoy and routes to cover when camping or touring across the UK and Europe.

Terry Dullaghan, managing director at NCC Events said: “We can’t wait to once again welcome those who love the freedom and adventure of caravan, camping, motorhome and holiday park holidays back to the NEC in February.

"The Show will be jam-packed with talks, inspiration, advice and on-hand training in skills for those new to the industry and experienced Leisure vehicle owners alike.”

The Leisure Vehicle Advice Centre will be offering help and advice to campervan, caravanning and motorhoming newbies, and experienced hands, throughout the week, covering topics that range from security and insurance to camping off grid and travelling with pets.

The show features a wide range of exhibitions. Photo: paulbox

Free caravan towing courses, motorhome manoeuvring lessons and campervan test drives provided by the Camping & Caravanning Club and the Caravan & Motorhome Club will be available for visitors (over 25 with a driver’s licence) to get first-hand experience, brush up on their skills and build confidence behind the wheel.