This modern former church is set to go under the hammer for more than £495,000

By John Corser

A large former church with excellent development potential is coming up for sale in Bond Wolfe’s next auction.

The former Sparkhill Methodist Church at Warwick Road in Sparkhill, Birmingham, will feature in the live-streamed auction along with a rear self-contained flat at 22 Madeley Road, with a guide price of more than £495,000.

The relatively modern church building was designed by architects Bromilow, While and Smeeton and was constructed in 1959, serving as a place of worship and community centre for more than 60 years until it closed this summer.

Ian Tudor, joint managing director auctions at Bond Wolfe, said: “This highly prominent freehold former church building together with a self-contained flat is considered suitable for a wide variety of alternative uses, subject to planning permission."

The former church is among scores of properties due to appear in the auction which is due to start at 9am on Wednesday, December 14.

John Corser

By John Corser

