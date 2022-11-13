This modern former church is set to go under the hammer for more than £495,000

The former Sparkhill Methodist Church

The former Sparkhill Methodist Church at Warwick Road in Sparkhill, Birmingham, will feature in the live-streamed auction along with a rear self-contained flat at 22 Madeley Road, with a guide price of more than £495,000.

The relatively modern church building was designed by architects Bromilow, While and Smeeton and was constructed in 1959, serving as a place of worship and community centre for more than 60 years until it closed this summer.

Ian Tudor, joint managing director auctions at Bond Wolfe, said: “This highly prominent freehold former church building together with a self-contained flat is considered suitable for a wide variety of alternative uses, subject to planning permission."