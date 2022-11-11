Police swoop on three abnormal loads on M5 and M6 due to travel breaches

The load stopped on the M6 at Junction 11 was due to no marker boards and the load not against the headboard. Photo: Central Motorway Policing Group

The Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) has been running Operation Night Stare as a way of ensuring that abnormal and larger than normal loads on the motorways are secure and safe.

The group has reported three incidents on Thursday of lorries with abnormal loads stopped on the M5 and M6 by CMPG officers.

The first incident saw an abnormal load stopped on Junction 2 of the M5 for travelling during an embargoed time.

It was also found to have marker board and loading issues and was escorted to a Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) site for weighing, with the vehicle found to be 13 tons over weight and taken off the road.

The load stopped on the M5 at Junction 2 was stopped for travelling during embargo times. Photo: Central Motorway Policing Group

A spokesman for CPMG said: "On the M5 Junction 2, this abnormal load was stopped for travelling during embargo times.

"Marker board issues were found as well as some loading issues.

"The load was escorted to a DVSA site for weighing.

"Weight found to be 162.5 ton, with the movement order declaring the weight as 149 ton."

Another abnormal load on the M5 at Junction 2 saw the vehicle stopped and found to have no movement order.

CMPG reported that the load was escorted to a DVSA weigh-bridge and found to weigh 62.5 tonnes, more than 18 tonnes over weight, as well as the train being 18 per cent over weight and the third axle over 10 per cent over weight.

The other load stopped at Junction 2 on the M5 had no movement order. Photo: Central Motorway Policing Group

A spokesman for CPMG said: "On the M5 Junction 2, another abnormal load was stopped. This one had no movement order.

"The load was escorted to a DVSA weigh-bridge and found to weigh 62.5 tonne.

"The maximum limit for this vehicle is 44 tonnes.

"The train weight was 18 per cent over, axle 3 was 10 per cent over design weight. Seriously dangerous."

Finally, a load was pulled over on the M6 at Junction 11 due to no marker boards and not up against the headboard.

The vehicle was found to have no tax and was seized by the DVLA.

A spokesman for CPMG said: "On the M6 at Junction 11, an abnormal load was stopped due to no marker boards and the load not against the headboard.