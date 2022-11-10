Thousands caught speeding on half-mile M6 stretch with some of the most prolific speed cameras

The M6 section between Birmingham and the M5 entrance saw nearly 13,000 intended prosecution. Photo: Google Street Map

The section of the M6 northbound between Junction 7 for Birmingham and Walsall and Junction 8 for the M5 was ranked 10th on the list of the busiest speed camera sites in the country.

According to data obtained under Freedom of Information request by Confused.com from 36 of the UK's 46 police forces, the half-mile section between the two junctions saw West Midlands Police make 12,762 intended prosecutions for speeding caught on camera.

The data, captured over a 12-month period between 2021 and 2022, found that 1.74 million speeding offences were captured by cameras across the UK, with drivers paying out £45.7 million in fines.

The busiest camera site in the country was the A40 between Long Drive and Wellands Gardens eastbound, which saw Metropolitan Police make 49,050 intended prosecutions for speeding.

The top three was completed by 23,134 intended prosecutions by Surrey Police for the M25 Junction 7 to 16 and 18,317 intended prosecutions by Avon & Somerset Police for the M4 Junction 20-19 in Bristol.

Closer to home, 15,062 intended prosecutions were made by West Mercia Police for the M5 Junctions 4a to 6 between the M42 junction and Worcester.

Of the 1.74 million motorists that were caught in the country, around 457,232 drivers were forced to take a £100 fine and three penalty points on their licence, while 698,115 drivers opted to take a speed awareness course.

The Confused.com’s research found there are currently more than 1,300 operating speeding cameras policing UK roads.

Car insurance expert Alex Kindred from Confused.com said: "A worrying number of drivers are being caught on the roads for speeding, whether it be by Gatso cameras or other speed cameras.

"Although some motorists might feel that speed limits are an inconvenience, they're there to ensure our roads are safe for all.

"If caught speeding, motorists could land themselves with a fine, points on their licence or even a driving ban.

"In some cases, drivers could attend a speed awareness course instead, but the punishment depends on the seriousness of the offence.

"A speeding fine or points added on to your licence could also lead to an increase on your car insurance costs.

“If you're faced with a fine, there's a chance it could be calculated based on your salary, and may be heftier than you first think."

A40 between Long Drive and Wellands Gardens eastbound - 49,050 intended prosecutions M25 Junctions 7-16, Surrey - 23,134 M4 Junctions 19-20, Bristol - 18,317 A5460 Narborough Road, Leicester - 16,634 M6 Junction 1-4 (both directions) - 15,410 Garston Way/ Dock Road, Liverpool - 15,295 M5 Junction 4a-6, Birmingham - 15,062 A282 Dartford Tunnel Approach Road - 14,423 Lewes Road, Brighton - 14,172 M6 Junction 7-8 northbound - 12,762