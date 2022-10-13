West Midlands Metro to run reduced timetable on Saturday due to strike action

West Midlands Metro at St George's, Wolverhampton

Severe disruptions to Metro services are expected, Transport for West Midlands have announced.

Unite union will be taking part in strike action which is set to take place over a number of days in the coming months, with the first one taking place this Saturday.

No services will be running between Bull Street and Edgbaston Village, whilst trams between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull Street will be operating every 15 minutes from 8am until 5pm.

Travellers have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for any journeys as services will be limited, and so those running are expected to be busier than usual.

Further strike action will be taking place next week on Tuesday, October 18, and Thursday, October 20.

On those two days, there will be no tram services between Bull Street and Edgbaston Village, but trams will be running between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull street from 7am until 6pm.

Events taking place in the region on Saturday include the Premier League clash between Wolves and fellow Midlands side, Nottingham Forest, meaning fans travelling to and from the game will need to plan ahead if travelling to Molineux Stadium.

The following Saturday, October 22 will also have strike action taking place, and the services will run the same as on October 15, from 8am until 5pm.

No services will be running between Bull Street and Edgbaston Village, whilst trams between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull Street will be operating every 15 minutes.

The industrial action is the latest in a bout of strikes taking place across the Black Country and nationwide.