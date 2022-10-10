RSPCA launches appeal after four dead rabbits found in burned out car

Fordbridge Road, Birmingham. Photo: Google

A member of the public made the grisly find in the car park for Babbs Mill lake, off Fordbridge Road on October 7.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Cara Gibbon said: “This was an exceptionally distressing discovery and I want to thank the kind-hearted caller who notified us.

“It is always heartbreaking to deal with dead animals but what was especially upsetting with this incident was the condition they’d been found in and the way the person who had done this had displayed their bodies. Someone had purposely positioned them in the car, with their dead bodies placed around the vehicle.

“After speaking to passersby, I've determined that the burned out car has been there for approximately two weeks and that the bodies of the rabbits are thought to have been placed in the car between October 6 and 7.”

The rabbits, who were all black and white, were found with faeces and straw stuck to them, which had prompted additional concerns from charity rescuers who suspect the rabbits had been neglected before their deaths.

Cara added: “We’re eager to find out more information about this disturbing incident. Our inspectorate appeal line can be reached on 0300 123 8018, and calls are treated in confidence.”

The animal welfare charity has recently raised concerns about the plight of pet rabbits after the number of rabbits being taken in by rescue centres has surged.

The RSPCA has seen a huge increase in rabbits coming into its care and has had to build more rabbit accommodation at centres across the country to make space for them.

There’s also a long waiting list of bunnies in private boarding establishments who are waiting for space in the charity's centres so they can start their journey to finding a new home.

In 2021, the RSPCA’s centres and branches across England & Wales took in 2,731 rabbits; a seven per cent increase compared to 2020.

RSPCA rabbit welfare expert Dr Jane Tyson added: “Rabbits can live for a long time and can be costly. They need much more than just a hutch at the end of the garden - they need space, companionship and enrichment to live happy and healthy lives.