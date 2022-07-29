Ghetto Golf in Digbeth rebranded as Golf Fang and refurbished ahead of reopening

Golf Fang has taken over Ghetto Golf

Reopening today (Friday) the refurbishment venue will have brand new courses and artwork inside the venue.

The Liverpool-based entertainment venue operator, founded by Kip Piper and Daniel Bolger, was founded in 2016 and opened their first Ghetto Golf in Liverpool inside of the 25,000 square-foot Cains Brewery.

The Golf Fang concept offers an 18-hole golf course in an environment surrounded by bespoke art, combining crazy golf with theatre, cocktails, DJs and street food in a ‘sprayground’, where the venue provide selected graffiti writers with golf courses built into unique designs such as buses, shop fronts, film studios and pubs.

Kip Piper, co-founder of Big Fang Collective, said, “We're really looking forward to revealing a brand new Digbeth space. Digbeth has always been extremely welcoming to our brand and there’s a great atmosphere.

"It’s great to have a cohesive brand across all of our sites now that our Birmingham, Newcastle and Liverpool sites are joining Sheffield, Glasgow and Leeds, which opens this winter, under the Golf Fang umbrella.

"The refurbishment will feature some brand new experiential elements and new courses. We can’t wait to see everybody interact with the updated space and we’re excited to celebrate with everybody when we re-open.”