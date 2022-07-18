Firefighters battling major blaze on the Lickey Hills

The view from Lickey Hills Golf Club

The blaze is currently being tackled by firefighters who are battling to keep it under control.

Oh no ☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/XDQtE5Jgsi — Lickey Hills Golf Course (@LickeyHillsGolf) July 18, 2022

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Thank you to everyone who's called 999 to report a large outdoor fire on the Lickey Hills. The incident is being managed by our colleagues at @HWFire.

"Four of our crews are supporting their response - from Woodgate Valley, Kings Norton and Northfield fire stations."

Hereford and Worcester Fire Service has warned people to stay away from the Lickey Hills.

A spokesman said: "HWFRS and West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service crews are currently fighting a fire in the open in the area of Rose Hill in Rednal in the Lickey Hills.

"People are asked to stay away from the area - residents are asked to keep their doors and windows closed."

Kieran on Twitter described the smoke as "mad".