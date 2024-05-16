This is when the Cathedral Square Wheel will start operating in the historic grounds of Birmingham Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It will be turning in the grounds off Colmore Row until September 1.

Danter Attractions, which also organises Christmas in Cathedral Square, Ice Skate Birmingham and the famous Christmas wheel in Centenary Square, is behind the summer attraction.

Riders will ascend to the height of the Selfridges Birmingham building at 35 metres.

The wheel, which has 24 gondolas able to take up to six people, will be open 11am to 10pm each day.

There will be commentary provided by Professor Carl Chinn explaining the history of the cityscape.

Anna Pitt, chief executive at Birmingham Cathedral, said: "We are constantly striving to offer new and exciting experiences to our visitors, and Cathedral Square Wheel will provide a unique perspective on Birmingham's skyline.

"We also want to encourage everyone, especially first-time visitors, to step into the cathedral and see our stunning and colourful windows for themselves – looking at their very best following the Divine Beauty conservation work which was completed late last year.

"Our beautiful building and centrally-located green space provide the perfect surroundings for various attractions throughout the year, and we are looking forward to working with our partners at Danter Attractions to bring this venture to life over the summer.”

Prices are £8 for adults, £7 for under-12s, seniors over 65 and those with valid student ID.

A family pass is £25 for two juniors and two adults or three juniors and one adult. Dogs are welcome for £1, but can only be small to medium size and must be on a leash.

More information is at birminghambigwheel.com

Birmingham Cathedral is the oldest building in the city centre still used for its original purpose. The cathedral is free to visit, and all are welcome to attend services, light a candle, and explore the church’s history. Birmingham Cathedral is a Church of the Anglican Communion and seat of the Bishop of Birmingham and holds daily services, including those sung by its choir of choristers and professional musicians.

The building is home to four beautiful stained-glass windows designed by Pre-Raphaelite artist Edward Burne-Jones. These were fully conserved in 2023, thanks to National Lottery Players, via a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and other donors.

Birmingham Cathedral also hosts a range of concerts and events.