Fire brigade warns about dangers of campfires at beauty spot after blaze at Lickey Hills

By Adam Smith

Irresponsible fire starters have been warned they could cause serious damage at the Lickey Hills.

Campfires can lead to forest fires

Firefighters from Redditch Fire Station extinguished a camp fire in the beauty spot at 8am today (Sunday).

During summer months the risk of fires spreading quickly increases massively and those found responsible for a blaze will be prosecuted.

Hereford and Worcestershire Police tweeted: "At 8.09am an Unattended Camp Fire in the Lickey Hills was attended and extinguished with backpack extinguishers and digging out surrounding area.

"Our advice is to not have any fires or BBQs at this location, fires can spread very quickly. Stay safe."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

