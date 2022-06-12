Fire brigade warns about dangers of campfires at beauty spot after blaze at Lickey Hills

Campfires can lead to forest fires

Firefighters from Redditch Fire Station extinguished a camp fire in the beauty spot at 8am today (Sunday).

During summer months the risk of fires spreading quickly increases massively and those found responsible for a blaze will be prosecuted.

Hereford and Worcestershire Police tweeted: "At 8.09am an Unattended Camp Fire in the Lickey Hills was attended and extinguished with backpack extinguishers and digging out surrounding area.