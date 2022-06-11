Communities set to see baton as journey nears its end

The baton will be seen by communities across Birmingham on the last two days of the relay

Communities across Birmingham will be given the chance to see the baton as it heads around the city on the last two days of its 294-day journey across the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

There will also be visits to city attractions and landmarks across Wednesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 28 before it arrives at Alexander Stadium for the opening ceremony.

People in all of the city’s neighbourhoods will only be a short distance from a part of the route and are being welcomed to check out the schedule and plan where they want to cheer the baton as it makes its way through Birmingham.

Four key themes underpin the two days the baton will spend in Birmingham.

These are celebrating equality and commonality across the city; prioritising inclusivity and showcasing the rich diversity of the city; showcasing biodiversity and connectivity; and engaging and inspiring younger generations in connecting with the Commonwealth and the Games.

Arriving in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 27, the baton will begin its tour of the city at the Botanical Gardens, before taking in several parks and open spaces and locations such as Sarehole Mill, Birmingham City FC’s St Andrew’s Stadium and the Balti Triangle.

Sarehole Mill will be one of the locations visited on the first day

Later on, it will arrive at the Gay Village and Gas Street Basin, ending the day in the heart of the city centre in Victoria Square where a special celebration event, open to the public, will be staged that evening.

The following morning, Thursday, July 28, will see the final day of the relay start at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, then weave its way through a number of neighbourhoods taking in more parks and open spaces as well as the likes of the Jewellery Quarter.

The Jewellery Quarter will see the relay pass through on the second day

Later on, it will pass landmarks including the Nishkam Centre on the Soho Road, Perry Hall Park, Sutton Coldfield town centre and Aston Villa FC’s home Villa Park before ending at Aston Hall, from where it will be taken into Alexander Stadium.

The relay will end at Aston Hall before being taken to the opening ceremony

During the ceremony, the baton will be opened, and The Queen’s personal message to the Commonwealth that was inserted when the relay began at Buckingham Palace on October 7 last year, then read out.

The baton will end its journey at Alexander Stadium on Thursday, July 28, marking the end of a 294-day journey

Fuller details of what will be happening along the Birmingham leg of the baton’s journey, including specific highlight moments, which will help people plan how they celebrate the event, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Councillor Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay is a great way for people from all parts of Birmingham city to embrace our status as Proud Host City for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“We’ve been watching with excitement as the Baton makes its way across the Commonwealth, planning and preparing, so when it comes to Birmingham, we will show how bold and vibrant our city is, giving people a sneak preview of our warmth and hospitality before the Games get underway.

“Through initiatives such as our Celebrating Communities fund for projects in every ward of the city, we are providing plenty of ways for people to get involved with Birmingham 2022, but I’d urge everyone to check out the schedule for the Birmingham leg of the relay.

"Find a place to cheer our inspirational baton-bearers on, and get involved in this fantastic way you can be a part of the Games.”

Since its inaugural appearance at the Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton Relay has been a tradition for the Commonwealth Games.